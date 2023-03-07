'I always found Liverpool very special' - Wout Weghorst quotes embarrassingly re-emerge after Man Utd fans hammer him for touching 'This Is Anfield' sign before 7-0 rout

Manchester United star Wout Weghorst's quotes on finding Liverpool "very special" have re-emerged after he touched the club's "This is Anfield" sign.

WHAT HAPPENED? On his way out of the Anfield tunnel before United's 7-0 drubbing at the hands over Liverpool on Sunday, the Dutch forward was seen touching the club's famous sign - a gesture that did not go down well with the Red Devils fanbase.

WHY DID HE DO IT? United fans took to social media to express their outrage after a clip was released online of Weghorst taking part in a pre-match ritual that is usually reserved only for Liverpool players. The incident has also led to his past remarks on the Reds being brought back into the limelight. The 30-year-old, who is currently on loan at United from Burnley, expressed his admiration towards Liverpool in an interview recorded during his time at Wolfsburg.

WHAT THEY SAID: In 2020, while speaking exclusively to GOAL, Weghorst said: "I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there. I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst has only managed to score once in 14 appearances since joining United in January, but had been praised for his general hold-up play and has been a fixture in Erik ten Hag's lineup.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED: Ten Hag will hope to put the Anfield disaster firmly in the past when his side come up against Real Betis in the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.