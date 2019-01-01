'Dreams can come true' - Barzagli not ready to give up on Juve landing Guardiola

The centre-back talked up a move for the Man City boss, pointing to Juventus' shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last season

Could Pep Guardiola still join ?

Former defender Andrea Barzagli insisted a "decision has not been made yet" amid growing links to boss Maurizio Sarri, and believes a move for the boss is still possible for the club.

Sarri is reportedly the favourite to succeed Massimiliano Allegri at champions Juve, who have also continued to be linked to Manchester City manager Guardiola.

Goal understands the Chelsea boss has asked the club to be allowed to take a deal that would see him paid €7 million (£6m/$8m) to succeed Allegri, who had coached the Bianconeri to five straight league titles, at the club.

Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Guardiola have denied there being any truth to links to Juventus for the Spanish boss.

But speculation regarding the former and boss has refused to subside after guiding City to back-to-back Premier League titles.

And retired defender Barzagli talked up a move for the Spaniard, pointing to Juve's shock signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last season as a reason to believe that anything can happen.

"People seem to take Sarri for granted, but a decision hasn't been made yet and there are still a lot of names being mentioned," Barzagli said via La Gazzetta dello Sport .

"The Bianconeri directors have barely put a foot wrong over the last few years and in my view, they've chosen the right man: if it's someone with a new idea or much the same, that I don't know.

"I don't know what the situation is at Juve, but I hear talk of Guardiola and it's nice to dream. After all, nobody believed it last year when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived, but dreams can come true. We'll see when the club makes its announcement.

"Allegri worked under stress for five years and was criticised too much, but he did well and continued the winning streak started by Antonio Conte."

The Italian club are still chasing an elusive title, having come up short again this season despite the signing of Ronaldo.

Juve fell to at the quarter-final stage this season, though the star scored in both legs as his team were dumped out the competition.