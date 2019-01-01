Draw important for Terengganu ahead of Selangor clash

Terengganu collected their first Super League point since the beginning of this month, with a 1-1 draw away to Felda United on Saturday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although FC could only come away with a point from their round 14 tie away to Felda United on Saturday, it was a much-needed fix to their recent form.

A 4-0 second leg quarter-final defeat to which was then followed by a 5-3 league defeat at home to earlier this month led to experienced head coach Irfan Bakti's resignation earlier this week, and the appointment of assistant coach Zul Fadli Rozi as caretaker boss.

It was only in the 83rd minute that the deadlock was broken in Jengka, with Nabil Latpi scoring for the visitors, but Kei Ikeda would equalise for the hosts just five minutes later.

Felda United vs Terengganu match highlights

The draw took their winless streak in all competitions to four, but Zul was nevertheless relieved with the result.

"In overall, I'm satisfied with how we turned up. We showed improvements as compared to our last two defeats; we had possession, created chances and controlled the game.

"Felda were dangerous too, and they punished us with the equaliser when our players lost their concentration in the final minutes of the match, but at least we didn't lose. We must work on our weaknesses before we host next week, who have been performing well recently thanks to their new foreign signing (Ifedayo Olusegun)," he remarked to the press after the encounter.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!