‘DR Congo still my home country’ – Watford’s Kabasele insists despite playing for Belgium

The 27-year-old, born in Lubumbashi, talked up his African roots and how he ended up building his career in Europe

and defender Christian Kabasele revealed he has plans to return to his native country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in the nearest future.

Kabasele left the African country at a tender age and moved to Belgium, where he developed his football skills and started his professional career.

The 27-year-old rose through the Belgian youth ranks as a youngster before making his international debut against the in 2016.

More teams

Since his arrival from in 2016, Kabasele has established himself as a regular fixture at Vicarage Road, and he was named in the Red Devils' preliminary squad for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

He explained the situation around his family’s decision to leave the DRC, however, he is looking forward to returning to the Central African nation to visit his family members.

“I was very young when me and my family left the Democratic Republic of the Congo but as I was growing up my parents told me almost everything about the difficulties of living there,” Kabasele told the Watford website.

Article continues below

“We moved because of the uncertain situation in that moment – there were riots and people stealing things – and my parents always wanted to give me and my brother a better chance in life.

“It was impossible for us, so we moved to Belgium. It was not an easy decision for them to take because they left a lot of family behind, but they thought first of all about us and I thank them every day for that.

“My grandmother and aunts and most of my family are still there [DRC]. I still follow the political situation there because even if I’m not living there, it is still my home country. It’s in my plan to go back there some day but I haven’t found the right moment to do so yet.”