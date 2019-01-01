Imbula: Lecce dynamo cleared to play for DR Congo

The on-loan Lecce midfielder missed out on the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt owing to the delay

Fifa has finally granted Giannelli Imbula permission to represent DR Congo at international level after a protracted delay in letting him switch allegiance.

The midfielder, currently on loan at Lecce, is a former U20 and U21 international and was similarly eligible to represent , the country of his birth.

Also authorized to represent DR Congo through his parents, Imbula was included in former coach Florent Ibenge’s provisional 32-man squad for this year’s in .

However, the 27-year-old was left out of the final 23, owing to the delay in processing his paperwork.

With the green light finally given by football’s governing body, the midfielder will now join up with Christian Nsengi-Biembe’s squad of 26 players for their friendlies against and on October 10 and 14, respectively.

Also included in Nsengi-Biembe’s side are the trio of Dieumerci Mbokani, Gael Kakuta and Neeskens Kebano, who were omitted from Ibenge’s Afcon squad.

The new trainer has left out no less than nine players who were involved at the continental showpiece, and they include goalkeeper Ley Matampi; defenders Djuma Shabani, Issama Mpeko and Bobo Ungenda; midfielders Tresor Mputu Mabi and Youssouf Mulumbu; strikers Britt Assombalonga, Jonathan Bolingi and Elia Lina Meschack.

The full squad

Goalkeepers: Parfait Mandanda (Royal Charleroi, Belgium), Anthony Mossi (Chiasso FC, ), Jackson Lunaga (AS )

Defenders: Jordan Botaka (Sint-Truidense, Belgium), Jordan Ikoko ( , Bulgaria), Christian Luyindama ( , ), Wilfred Moke (Ankaragucu, Turkey), Kelvin Mundeko ( ), Marcel Tisserand ( , ), Chancel Mbemba (FC , ), Ava Dongo (AS ), Arthur Masuaku ( , ), Glody Ngonda ( , France)

Midfielders: Merveille Bope and Paul-Jose Mpoku (Standard Liege, Belgium); Jacques Maghoma ( , England), Edo Kayembe ( , Belgium), Giannelli Imbula (Lecce, ), Samuel Moutoussamy ( , France), Gael Kakuta ( FC, France), Neeskens Kebano ( , England)

Forwards: Chadrac Akolo (Amiens FC, France), Yannick Bolasie ( Lisbon, Portugal), Dieumerci Mbokani (Royal Antwerp, Belgium), Cedric Bakambu (Beijing Guoan, ), Jackson Muleka ( )