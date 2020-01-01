Douglas Costa set to miss Lyon clash as Juventus star suffers hamstring injury

The Brazil international is likely to be sidelined for three weeks after picking up a knock during the Bianconeri's defeat to Hellas Verona

have been dealt a blow heading into their last 16 tie against later this month, with Douglas Costa set to miss the first leg through injury.

Costa was forced to leave the pitch during Juve's 2-1 defeat away at Hellas Verona on Saturday, as fitness issues continue to restrict his contribution to the team's 2019-20 campaign.

The Bianconeri have confirmed that the international suffered a low-grade lesion of the hamstring on his left thigh, and could be out for up to 20 days as he begins his recovery.

More teams

Costa has only started seven matches across all competitions this season due to a number of niggling injuries, and he will now be forced to sit out a semi-final meeting with on Thursday.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri will also be without the 29-year-old for upcoming fixtures against Brescia and , with the winger unlikely to return to full fitness in time for the trip to Groupama Stadium to face Lyon on February 26.

Costa only has two years left to run on his current contract at the Allianz Stadium, and his future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months.

were reportedly interested in re-signing the Juve ace on loan during the January transfer window, and it has been suggested he could leave the club permanently this summer.

Costa's absence will limit Sarri's options heading into a crucial period, with the momentum in this year's Scudetto race swinging back in 's favour after a dramatic weekend of action.

The Nerazzurri capitalised on the reigning champions' defeat to Verona by beating arch-rivals Milan 4-2 in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday.

Article continues below

Inter are now top of the Serie A standings on goal difference ahead of Juve after 23 fixtures, with Sarri left bemoaning his team's complacency in the wake of their latest setback.

"This team has been accustomed to winning comfortably over recent years and we need to get it into our heads that we cannot afford to waste points," Sarri said after the trip to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

"We need to realise that winning cannot to be taken for granted. We must work harder, get dirty when we need to and not relax."