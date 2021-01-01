‘They wanted more money’ – Dosu Joseph suggests idea behind European Super League

The former Nigeria international has joined millions of football stakeholders to react the proposed competition, which has now been put on hold

Dosu Joseph has suggested the idea of the European Super League came about because the top clubs wanted more money in the game.

The proposed European competition has already hit a snag after protests from fans, players and other stakeholders of the game.

The 12 teams who had signed to be part of the tournament included Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham as well as three clubs from La Liga, and three from Serie A.

The English top-flight sides have already pulled out from the proposed European competition as well as Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan among others leaving only Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper suggested reasons why the idea of forming the league came about and believed it must have been debated before it was brought to the fore.

“Most of the clubs that were part of it have withdrawn so there is nothing like Super League again. It has been cancelled. They wanted more money and it is part of the game,” the 47-year-old told Goal.

“I think this idea has been under the table for a while and they have been arguing it among Uefa, Fifa and the Super 12 clubs.

“They wanted more money to be put into the game and when it is not forthcoming so decided to form their own Super League.

“Fifa and Uefa came out and said any player that participates in the Super League will not play in their own competition and under a short time, the clubs that wanted to participate in it started withdrawing.

“The fans have also said they are not part of it. I believed it has been settled and the game goes on. It’s fair play.”

Meanwhile, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has defended the decision to form the Super League, stating it was for the interest of the youths and for the purpose of stability.

"We want to stay close to our fans. Our will is to create a competition that can bring benefits to the entire football pyramid, substantially increasing what is distributed to other clubs,” Agnelli told Corriere dello Sport and La Repubblica.

"A competition, I emphasise, which remains open and provides five places available to the other clubs. The nutrition of the youth sectors is maintained. The biggest problem with the football industry is stability.

"40 per cent of 15-24-year-olds have no interest in football. We need a competition capable of opposing what they reproduce on digital platforms, transforming the virtual into real.

Article continues below

“Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and stability is needed. Even at home. In Europe, the game that is worth the most is not the Champions League final but the play-offs of the English first division to access the Premier League: 150 million. This is not stability.

"We need strict economic and financial rules such as those established in the Super League."