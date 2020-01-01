Dortmund star Haaland explains how Solskjaer helped him become deadly finisher

The teenage star was handed his professional debut by the now-Manchester United boss, who imparted some wisdom on his young pupil

star Erling Haaland has explained how guidance from former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped him become a deadlier finisher.

Haaland has become one of Europe's hottest properties, scoring an incredible 12 goals in just 11 appearances for Dortmund since moving from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

The 19-year-old has made a rapid rise through European football since making his professional debut at age 16 for Molde in his native Norway.

Solskjaer, now in charge at , was Molde's manager during Haaland's time at the club and the former Red Devils striker aimed to impart all of his wisdom on his young forward.

Haaland recalled a particular period of frustration early in his career that he ended in emphatic fashion with a four-goal display against Brann in July 2018.

“I remember it was frustrating as a young striker, everything goes against you in training," Haaland told Eurosport.

"I was alone with the keeper and the bar, got crosses from Ole Gunnar, but I missed on every opportunity. I remember Ole then said ‘I think you start this game, so just be ready.’"

Haaland would go on to score all four goals in the game's first 21 minutes, making it a match he calls a "turning point for my career."

In Solskjaer, Haaland had the ideal manager to learn from. The former Norway international played 11 seasons at Old Trafford, using his predatory scoring instinct to become a vital part of six Premier League-winning sides.

Solskjaer also famously scored the winner in stoppage time against in the 1998-99 final, securing a treble for the Red Devils.

Haaland has recounted how Solskjaer taught him some valuable finishing lessons that have stuck with him throughout his development.

"Solskjaer and I did some practice on finishing. Not just crosses. I remember he taught me some easy rules," the teenage forward said.

"The first one was one-touch [finishes]. That I don’t use too much power and trying to destroy the goal or the goalie with ball. I think that I was thinking about doing that and it was something new that he told me. I trained a bit on that, but without scoring. But at least I had it in my head after that training session.

“He has taught me a lot to be calm, and also be on your toes and come to those situation where the ball is coming. It is then you have the chance to score. He deserves a lot of credit for teaching me that.”