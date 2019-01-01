Dortmund shrug off irrelevant Sancho to Man Utd transfer talk

The Bundesliga outfit have reiterated that they have no intention of entering into a debate regarding supposed interest in the England international

continue to shrug off speculation linking Jadon Sancho with , with Michael Zorc considering the rumours to be irrelevant.

It has been suggested that the international is attracting interest from his homeland.

The 19-year-old only departed Manchester in the summer of 2017, with the decision taken to leave City for .

A big-money return is being mooted, with those at Old Trafford considering a summer raid for the winner of the Goal NxGn.

Dortmund, though, have no intention of parting with a prized asset whose ongoing development they believe will be better served in the .

Zorc, the club’s sporting director, has told BILD of the transfer talk: “I don’t know anything about that and it has no relevance.”

This is the second time that Dortmund have responded to the United rumours.

They are not about to relax their stance, with Sancho considered to be a key part of their future plans.

Zorc told Sport Bild recently when quizzed on whether a sale could be sanctioned in upcoming windows: “I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now.

“Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him.”

While the German giants are doing their best to distance Sancho from the links to United, others are talking up a possible switch.

Former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand is among those who feel the youngster would be a welcome addition at Old Trafford.

The ex-England star told Goal: “I would take him [at Manchester United] all day.

“English, young, hungry and talented, that's all I need to know.”

United may have to be patient in their pursuit of Sancho, but a glimmer of hope has been offered.

While Zorc is eager to retain the teenager’s services for as long as possible, he has conceded that a move will likely be made at some stage.

He added: “He certainly will not play until his retirement in Dortmund. That is true.”

Sancho committed to a new contract with Dortmund back in October which is due to take him through to 2022.