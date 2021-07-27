Dortmund confirm Malen signing from PSV following Sancho departure and amid Haaland speculation

The Dutch attacker featured at Euro 2020 and was a breakout star in the Eredivisie last season

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Dutch forward Donyell Malen from PSV as they look to rebuild their attack following the departure of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United - and amid continuing speculation about Erling Haaland.

Malen, 22, fits the profile of a rising star the Bundesliga club so often seeks out. He scored 19 goals and supplied eight assists in the Eredivisie last season before assisting twice for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Once a member of Arsenal's academy, he has experience playing outside of his home nation that could serve him well in Germany.

Dortmund unveil Malen

Malen was pictured alongside head coach Marco Rose at Borussia Dortmund training on Tuesday at his official unveiling.

Malen's record at PSV

The young striker scored 55 goals in 116 total appearances for the club. Malen has also struck twice for his national team, though he was unable to find the net at the Euros.

Bigger picture

Borussia Dortmund are constantly developing high-level players before often selling them elsewhere, and Malen will be expected to fill some of the final-third production of the departing Sancho.

Plus, striker Erling Haaland is rumoured to be a transfer target of several Premier League clubs and may eventually move elsewhere, although perhaps not this summer.

Arsenal receive payout

The Gunners will reportedly receive around £250,000 - or 1.5 per cent of the final transfer fee - because of a clause in the agreement that sent Malen from their academy to PSV in 2017, according to football.london. Borussia Dortmund have not immediately confirmed the fee for Malen.

