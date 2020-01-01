Dortmund ace Reyna: Schalke derby will be intense with or without fans

The young American is buzzing to get back on the field in such a big clash, regardless of the lack of atmosphere

Rising star Giovanni Reyna has said that Saturday’s derby with will be an intense affair, even if it is played behind closed doors.

The is set to kick off next weekend after a two-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 170,000 people infected in , with slightly in excess of 7,500 losing their lives.

As a result of the fear that the virus could spread if stadiums are open, the fixture will be played behind closed doors as major European football returns after a prolonged and unexpected break.

The 17-year-old, who has caught the eye this season with his performances as an attacking midfielder for BVB, is looking forward to the experience.

“I think I speak for the whole team when I say that we're buzzing to get playing again,” he told Dortmund's YouTube channel. “I've never seen a derby live or played in one so of course, I've been really looking forward to this game. They're a great team but I think if we play the way we can play then we can win. It's going to be a high-intensity game with or without fans.”

Meanwhile, the USA Under-17 international, who hailed Christian Pulisic’s influence for paving the way to the German giants, explained he has learned much over his brief stint at the club thus far.

“I've learned a lot on and off the field,” he added. “The club has taken great care of me and I've made some really good friends so far that have helped me a lot, and I'm really enjoying my time here.

“The most important thing for me is to always enjoy playing and have fun because that's how everybody started playing the game. Always since you were four, five years old, just loving the game. Of course, hard work is needed, but I think just having fun and playing with a smile on your face is the best way to do it.”

Reyna has featured eight times in the Bundesliga for Lucien Favre’s side, while he has turned out twice in the and once in the DFB Pokal, scoring his debut senior goal in the cup competition.