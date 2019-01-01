Dorine Chuigoue, Barbara Banda combine to lift Logrono off relegation zone

The Equatorial Guinean and Zambian were on the scoresheet as their Spanish side climbed out of the drop zone

Dorine Chuigoue and Barbara Banda were the stars of the show as EDF Logrono secured a 2-0 victory over Espanyol to climb out of the relegation zone.

Prior to Sunday's game, Logrono were at the base of the log after losing five consecutive games. However, the decisive contributions of the African duo were enough to halt the unimpressive run.

After a cagey first half, the home team broke the deadlock on the hour mark through Chuigoue, who was teed up by Saray Gercia .

In the 80th minute, Banda doubled the hosts' lead to guarantee Hector Blanco's ladies their first league win in 2019.

Chuigoue's goal was the Equatorial Guinean's second in 13 games, while Banda's effort was her seventh in 10 matches this season.

Jade Boho, Chuigoue's compatroit , was in action for 75 minutes, while Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai came on for the final 23 minutes.

The victory propelled Logrono, with 16 points, to 14th spot in the 16-team log and they face Tenerife in their next game on Sunday.