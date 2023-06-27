Done deal! Man City confirm £25m signing of Mateo Kovacic on four-year deal from Chelsea

Manchester City have signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea, the club have confirmed.

City seal deal for Croatia international

Chelsea continue summer clearout

Kovacic signs deal until 2027

WHAT HAPPENED? City have confirmed the signing of the 29-year-old, who has won the Champions League four times in his career. Kovacic has signed a contract until 2027 and has reportedly cost the treble winners £25m (€29m/$31.8m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are also said to be interested in Declan Rice and may look to pair the two in Pep Guardiola's midfield. Chelsea are attempting to trim their bloated squad ahead of Mauricio Pochettino starting work and have already seen Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, and Tiemoue Bakayoko leave thus far this summer, while Mason Mount is in talks with Manchester United and Arsenal want to sign Kai Havertz.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Kovacic said upon his signing: “This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City.

“Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there."

WHAT NEXT? Kovacic will prepare for pre-season with City, with their first game coming against Bayern Munich on July 26.