Domenech is the new beginning Nantes need, claims France international Corchia

The full-back has welcomed the arrival of the former national team manager at Stade de la Beaujoire

international defender Sebastien Corchia has backed new head coach Raymond Domenech to be a success for .

The side appointed the former France boss over the winter break in a bid to improve upon what had been a disappointing start to the campaign.

Corchia believes that Domenech’s presence can help to “kick start” the team.

“My feeling from inside the team is, that it has been a great start with our new coach, and we needed a new beginning like this to kick-start our season,” he told Goal.

“No doubt that now we feel much more confident on the pitch, we are more compact as a team - and our team spirit is definitely growing.

“We were disappointed not to win away against , but we have two draws from the first two league games with our new coach, and that is a start we can build on. I believe that the results will come now.

“We feel that we are getting closer to the level where we should be - and now we must do everything to get the three points because in the end that is all that matters. Again, in general - except from not winning the game against Montpellier - I was quite satisfied with the performance of the team and my own performance as well.”

Corchia’s displays in the right-back role have won acclaim and he says that he is hopeful this will continue under Domenech.

“It is always nice to get noticed by others for your performances, but the most important is the feeling inside yourself, that you feel you can help the team,” he said.

“Our new coach gives great importance to us as the full-backs. We can go forward and create opportunities, look for space where to hurt the opponent with runs, crosses, passes, and also shooting - and that is exactly my style as a right-back.

“Of course, first of all we are defenders and must defend well and do our job to make the team defence difficult to break down.

“I feel important with my new coach, and it gives me more confidence for sure. With my experience I believe, that being in my best age as a football player I expect to play the best football of my career now. I am sure, that I am not the only one. I believe we will grow now as a team and get to a position in the league table, where we belong.”

Corchia has been given greater responsibility in the side, notably taking set pieces.

“I am enjoying taking free kicks again, and I believe that I can help the team with my set-pieces,” he said.

“Now I train on my set-pieces a lot and I want to be even more dangerous with my right foot, creating chances, making assists - and hopefully I can soon open my Nantes account as a goal scorer - like I did with .”