Djenepo scores maiden Southampton goal at St. Mary’s

The Mali international was on target for the first time on the turf of the Saints

Moussa Djenepo scored his first league goal for at St. Mary’s Stadium as he gave the Saints the lead in Sunday’s Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

The Mali winger has played in every game for the Saints this season including the entirety of the heavy 5-2 loss against Hotspur and the 2-0 EFL Cup second round defeat by Championship club .

This time he made sure home advantage did count with a brilliant goal four minutes before the half-time break.

Danny Ings tried to find Che Adams, but instead the ball fell to Djenepo who controlled it with his right foot and looked like he was going to shoot with the same foot.

Instead, he dummied the Albion goalie Sam Johnstone by switching to his left foot and drilled the ball home, leaving the former shot-stopper for dead.

1 - Moussa Djenepo has scored his first @PremierLeague goal for Southampton at St. Mary's (13th home app), with his previous two in the competition both coming away from home. Unlocked. #SOUWBA pic.twitter.com/IiP0FhCAXX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2020

Djenepo’s goal was only his third in a Southampton shirt since he joined from Belgian club Standard Liege in the summer of 2019.

His previous two goals were on the road in a 2-0 win at and Hove Albion and a 1-0 win at . He also provided two assists in 2-1 and 2-0 wins over and respectively.

Djenepo made a total of 20 competitive appearances which totalled 1,062 minutes, last term, and received four yellow cards. He was also sent off once - in a 1-0 loss at .