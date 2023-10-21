'Disappointed and upset' - Mauricio Pochettino admits Robert Sanchez is gutted after mistake gifts Arsenal goal in Chelsea draw

Mauricio Pochettino says Robert Sanchez is "disappointed and upset" over his costly error in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea throw away 2-0 lead

Sanchez error punished by Arsenal

Pochettino defends his keeper

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal came from two goals down to draw 2-2 on Saturday. Chelsea were in control after Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk put the Blues two up with just over 40 minutes remaining but a mistake from goalkeeper Sanchez proved to be the turning point. The Spaniard's wayward pass was cut out by Declan Rice, who fired home into an empty net from long range in the 77th minute. Then seven minutes from time, substitute Leandro Trossard drew the visitors level and the game ended in a draw. After the match, Pochettino praised summer signing Sanchez, while giving an insight into what the 25-year-old was going through.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are so happy with him [Sanchez]. Of course he is disappointed and upset with his decision but mistakes happen in football," he said.

"This goal gave the belief to Arsenal. We can maybe read better the situation, the tempo, the timing. We can take risks on 77 minutes because it’s our philosophy, but maybe there is another decision you can take.

Article continues below

"It’s not to blame someone. It can happen. It will arrive with time, when to be calm and when to take risks, and we are still a really young team getting to know each other."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's comeback denied Chelsea a statement win under their new manager. The Blues looked set to go within two points of the top seven but must now make do with 10th. Conversely, the Gunners missed the chance to go outright top of the table, as they are second behind Manchester City on goal difference, but they preserved their unbeaten Premier League run.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea take on Brentford at home next Saturday, whereas Mikel Arteta's men face Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday, before hosting Sheffield United at the weekend.