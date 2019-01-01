Diop: West Ham new-boy Haller is like Man Utd striker Lukaku... he can do everything!

The pair played together for France under-21s and the defender thinks Hammers fans should be excited about their new record signing

West Ham defender Issa Diop is excited at the prospect of a reunion with former team-mate Sebastien Haller, comparing him to Romelu Lukaku and describing him as a "complete striker".

Diop, 22, played with Haller at under-21 level for and will be well versed in the threat he poses after coming up against him during training sessions.

Haller was part of a deadly partnership with new signing Luka Jovic last season, scoring 20 goals and notching 12 assists in 41 games for , convincing Manuel Pellegrini to spend £40 million ($50m) on him .

"Sebastien is a very good player, he is very strong and he has very good technique and I hope he is going to score a lot of goals for us!" Diop said.

"I played alongside him for France under-21s and we had a few games together and also many training sessions, so I know how difficult he is to challenge because he is very tall and very powerful.

"He uses his body very well to make things tough for the defenders, so I hope he can do that for us."

Two-footed, able to hold up play and create chances for his team-mates, his capture was considered a coup for the club and Diop thinks Hammers fans are right to be excited about him.

Haller has drawn comparisons with striker Lukaku and Diop agrees, insisting he's capable of holding up play but also scoring goals.

He added: "It’s true that they are similar because Sebastien is a target man who can also score and do everything. He also has good speed, so I would say he is a complete striker.

"As a person, he is also very good. He is humble but also very funny, so he will be good to have in the squad.

"I think he’s going to bring a lot to this club."

Haller and Diop will have three more opportunities to rekindle their understanding, with West Ham facing , and before a daunting start to the Premier League season.

They welcome champions to the London Stadium on August 10 with manager Pellegrini looking to start the campaign with a bang by causing an upset against his former side.