'Done it myself!' - Dimitar Berbatov defends embarrassed Arsenal fans who were brutally trolled for missing dramatic late goals in Man Utd win as they left too early

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has defended Arsenal fans who missed the end of Sunday's dramatic win.

Arsenal beat United 3-1 at the Emirates

Winning goals came in stoppage time

Some supporters had already left

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal fans were spotted leaving the Emirates Stadium early during their clash with Manchester United and were left embarrassed after missing a dramatic finale. Alejandro Garnacho thought he had won it late on for the visitors but saw his effort ruled out for offside. Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus then both scored in stoppage time to hand the Gunners all three points. Arsenal supporters have been trolled for their decision to leave before the final whistle, but Berbatov says he understands why it happens.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can understand why fans leave early. This is something Arsenal and Man United supporters are doing and I’ve done it myself when I go to watch games," he told Betfair. "You want to beat traffic but sometimes you can miss goals after 90 minutes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The drama continued after the final whistle too, as Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag aired his frustrations after the defeat, listing a series of mistakes he felt the referee made and claiming Garnacho's goal should have stood. Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard admitted it was a "mad" end to the game as the Gunners picked up a key early-season win.

WHAT NEXT? The Premier League resumes after the international break with Arsenal facing a trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton, while Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford.