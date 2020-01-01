Dike’s Orlando City extend unbeaten MLS run vs Carnell’s New York Red Bulls

The team handled by the former South Africa international have become the latest victims of the red-hot Lions with a Nigerian-American finding the net

Bradley Carnell’s have become ’s latest victims having lost 3-1 to them on Saturday.

Heading into the Major League Soccer game tie against the Lions, Carnell’s team had decimated 4-1 their last time out and were out to halt Orlando’s juggernauts.

Nevertheless, that dream faded into thin air as they left the Exploria Stadium with heads bowed low.

In a tight first-half, the hosts took a one-goal advantage into the half time break through Daryl Dike. Profiting from a fragmented defending by the visitors, the Nigerian-American headed home a cross from Kyle Smith.

Junior Urso doubled the lead for Oscar Pareja’s side in the 50th minute after being released by goalkeeper David Jensen after being released by Chris Mueller.

Four minutes later, French midfielder Florian Valot reduced the deficit for Metro after capitalising on an appalling clearance from Canadian international defender Kamal Miller.

Carlos Antonio guaranteed victory for the host in the closing seconds of the game after slotting into an open net thanks to Nani’s assist. The goal had been ruled out for an offside before VAR replays confirmed the strike of the Brazilian defender who is on loan from Palmeiras.

Thanks to this result, Pareja’s team has now stayed unbeaten in their last nine Major League Soccer fixtures.

For Carnell, this is his second defeat in five games since taking over as interim head coach of the Red Bull Arena giants.

Having served as club’s assistant, the former Orland Pirates, Free States Stars and the University men’s team, the ex-Bafana Bafana star was named in acting capacity on September 5, 2020 – a day after Chris Armas was shown the way out for poor performance.

Thanks to this result, Orlando City remain at the summit of the American topflight log with seven points from three matches. They are guests of on October 8.

For New York, they have only garnered three points from same number of games. They welcome Miami in their next outing.

Born to Nigerian parents in Oklahoma, the 20-year-old forward is eligible to represent and the United States at the international level.