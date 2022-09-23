Dig at PSG? Mbappe loving 'freedom' of playing with Giroud for France: 'It's different in Paris!'

Kylian Mbappe has taken a dig at Paris Saint-Germain, saying that he enjoys 'more freedom' with France than at club level.

Mbappe scored in win over Austria

Talks about partnership with Giroud

Takes fresh dig at PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League on Thursday, with Olivier Giroud netting the second. During the match he linked up several times with the AC Milan forward, demonstrating that both players were on the same wavelength. After helping his side to victory, Mbappe went to claim that playing with PSG is 'different' as he doesn't have the same license to roam as with France.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I play differently [with France]. I am asked other things here compared to with my club. I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows that there is a number 9 like Oliv' who occupies the defences and I can walk around and go into space. In Paris, it's different, there isn't that. I am asked to do the pivot, it is different," he was quoted by L'Equipe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Mbappe recently signed a two-year extension with PSG, with an option of a further year, his latest dig at PSG indicates that he is not necessarily at ease in the French capital, especially after his penalty row with Neymar. It was suggested that Mbappe envied Neymar's influence in the dressing room and coach Christophe Galtier had to play down the incident between the two.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? After scoring against Austria, Mbappe will look to repeat his heroics against Denmark in the final league stage matchday in the Nations League.