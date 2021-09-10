Did Paris Saint-Germain ‘win’ the transfer window?

The African Football HQ boys discuss the arrivals of Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi at PSG

Many of Europe’s biggest clubs can be delighted with the business they achieved during the course of the transfer window.

Chelsea pulled off a massive deal with the signing of Romelu Lukaku, while Manchester United were able to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tottenham Hotspur kept hold of Harry Kane even though he had appeared to be primed for the exit door for much of the summer.

None of them—perhaps—can claim to have enjoyed as much success as Paris Saint-Germain, with the team on African Football HQ arguing in our Transfer Deadline Day review show that the French giants have ‘won’ the transfer window.

They certainly needed a big summer of deals, after missing out on the French title to LOSC Lille last term.

Mauricio Pochettino didn’t lose his job in light of that disappointment—and further failure in the Champions League—but has instead been backed heavily over the summer.

Lionel Messi is, of course, the most exciting arrival for PSG, and his signing from Barcelona made headlines around the world…and brought an emotional response from football fans of all creeds.

The capital club pulled off a major coup in recruiting the greatest player of his generation—some would argue the greatest player of all time—and upon him, the club will pin the hopes of ending their wait for Europe’s biggest honour.

Messi, however, is just the pinnacle of an outstanding transfer window.

Sergio Ramos brings experience to the backline—and an awesome winning mentality—while Gianluigi Donnarumma is a European champion and among the world’s finest goalkeepers today.

Georginio Wijnaldum arrives at the club on the back of a successful stint at Liverpool in which he became a Premier League winner as a key man in Jurgen Klopp’s magnificent Reds side.

Danilo Pereira signs permanently from FC Porto, while his fellow Portugal international Nuno Mendes joins on loan from Sporting Lisbon, and—from an African point of view—Achraf Hakimi signs from Internazionale.

Like Wijnaldum, he won the league title with his previous employers, and will now be focused on doing the same again at his new club.

Hakimi can also set about proving he is the finest right-back in the world game.

He was a Champions League winner with Real Madrid as a teenager, took his game to new heights with Borussia Dortmund on loan, and then was influential as Antonio Conte’s side won the Serie A crown last season.

His defensive competencies and attacking prowess could ensure—long term—that he proves to be the most valuable of PSG’s summer haul of eye-catching recruits.