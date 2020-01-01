Diallo and Ajorque power Strasbourg past Mounie’s Brest

The Senegal international and the striker of Malagasy descent were on target as the Racers defeated the Pirates in Sunday’s French elite division tie

Habibou Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque found the net as silenced Brest 3-0 in Sunday’s French top-flight outing.

The Racers went to Stade Francis-Le Ble having lost 3-2 at home to Olympique , however, they bounced back to secure their first away win of the 2020-21 campaign.

Three minutes before the half-hour mark, Diallo put Thierry Laurey’s men ahead, heading past goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur a cross from Anthony Caci.

Kenny Lala doubled the lead for Strasbourg on the dot of 40 minutes from the penalty spot after one of the hosts’ defenders had handled a goal-bound effort. The French defender made no mistakes by stroking home the ensuing kick.

In the 67th minute, Ajorque wrapped up the game after he was played by in Diallo as the Pirates’ defenders were caught flatfooted.

67: Diallo ➡ Ajorque ➡ goal! The Senegalese striker holds the ball up near the halfway line before playing it across to Ajorque, who takes it towards goal and slips it between Larsonneur's legs! Extreme efficiency from Racing today.



[0-3] #LiveRCS — RC Strasbourg English (@RCS_English) October 25, 2020

Senegalese forward Diallo was in action from start to finish for Strasbourg alongside ’s Alexander Djiku.

Nine minutes to the end of the game, Sanjin Prcic came on for impressive Ajorque, Mali’s Kevin Zohi was a 90th-minute replacement for Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, while Mali prospect Ibrahima Sissoko came off for Adrien Thomasson.

's Moataz Zemzemi, 's Lebo Mothiba, 's Idriss Saadi and 's Bingourou Kamara were not dressed for the encounter.

For Brest, Algeria’s Haris Belkebla featured for the duration as Benin Republic’s Steve Mounie was replaced for Irvin Cardona after 70 minutes of unproductivity. Comoro Island’s Rafiki Said was not listed for the game by manager Olivier Dall'Oglio.

Despite this result, Strasbourg remain in the relegation zone - staying in the 18th position with six points from eight games. They are guests of in their next outing on November 1.

On the other hand, Brest occupy the 14th spot after accruing nine points from the same number of outings. They would be eyeing redemption when they travel to the Roazhon Park on October 31 for a date with .

