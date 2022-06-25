'You don't know' - Di Maria worried about securing World Cup 2022 squad spot with Argentina

The veteran wrote his name into Albiceleste history last July with the winning goal against Brazil to seal Copa America glory

Angel Di Maria is not resting on his laurels, with Argentina's 2021 Copa America hero insisting he is not yet certain of a place at the 2022 World Cup.

The winger ended the Albiceleste's 28-year wait for a major title when his goal downed hosts Brazil in the final in Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana last summer.

Along with Lionel Messi the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star is one of the most experienced faces of a squad which has been revamped in recent years under coach Lionel Scaloni.

What did Di Maria say about World Cup?

"The only one who is already in is [Lionel Messi]," Di Maria explained to TNT Sports when asked about his chances of going to a fourth World Cup finals.

"Four months from now you just don't know, I have to change my club, adapt again, play and feel good and that makes a lot of difference."

While Di Maria has been a constant figure in Argentina's team since the Copa America, he had been briefly held out of the team during World Cup qualifying last June.

He knows, then, that the pecking order can change quickly.

Where will Di Maria play next?

The veteran said farewell to PSG at the end of the 2021-22 season after seven years at Parc des Princes.

Juventus have been closely linked with the free agent, who admits he was tempted by both the Serie A club and Barcelona.

"Juventus are the biggest club in Italy and one of the teams interested in me," he added.

Article continues below

"Right now I am thinking things through, but I am focused on my holidays and family.

"Barcelona are one of the best teams in the world and I have always had to play against them!"

Further reading