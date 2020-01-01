Dessers bags brace as Heracles return to winning ways against Fortuna Sittard

The Nigerian forward delivered a brilliant performance at Erve Asito to ensure his side claim their eighth win of the season

Cyriel Dessers scored twice as Heracles Almelo secured a 2-0 victory against Fortuna Sittard in Friday’s Dutch Eredivisie game.

The 25-year-old put in an impressive shift to inspire the Heraclieden back to winning ways after a four-game winless run.

Dessers, who has been a consistent performer for Heracles this season, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after converting from the penalty spot.

The Nigerian forward then doubled the lead in the 70th minute to help Frank Wormuth’s men secure a comfortable victory at Erve Asito.

Dessers featured for the duration of the game and now has 17 goals and six assists in 25 games across all competitions this season.

The victory propelled the Heraclieden to the eighth spot in the league table with 29 points from 22 games.

Dessers will hope to continue his fine form when Heracles square off against VVV Venlo in their next league game on February 14.