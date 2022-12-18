Deschamps to make decision on France future in January as head coach reflects on 'tricky situation' prior to World Cup final defeat

- France lose World Cup final
- Beaten on penalties by Argentina
- Deschamps unsure of future
WHAT HAPPENED: France failed to successfully defend their World Cup title after being beaten on penalties in Sunday's final in Qatar. Les Bleus battled back from 2-0 down to force extra time, which ended 3-3. However, Argentina ran out 4-2 winners in the shootout, leaving Deschamps to admit he needs to think about his future and whether he will continue as manager.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Even if we'd won, I wouldn't reply to that question tonight. I'm sad for my players and staff...I'll have a meeting with the president at the beginning of next year and then you'll find out," he told reporters. "The squad has been facing a tricky situation...maybe that had a physical and psychological impact. But I had no concerns about the players who started. They were 100% fit but we only had four days since the last match so perhaps there is some tiredness."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deschamps has led France to back-to-back World Cup finals but his contract expired after the tournament in Qatar. President Emmanuel Macron has already called on the French FA to hand the manager a new deal but it seems Deschamps has yet to decide if he wants to continue in the role.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus return to action in March when they take on the Netherlands in qualifying for Euro 2024.