'I hope Deschamps had his Canal codes!' - Newcastle's Saint-Maximin makes 'keep killing myself' vow in bid to earn France call-up

Allan Saint-Maximin sent Didier Deschamps a clear statement of intent to play for France after his blockbuster performance against Manchester City.

Saint-Maximin shines in 3-3 draw with Man City

Newcastle star sends message to Deschamps

France call-up vow made ahead of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Following his impressive performance in Newcastle's 3-3 draw against Manchester City, Saint-Maximin made it clear he wants to force his way into the France squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup, directing a message straight to Les Bleus manager Deschamps.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saint-Maximin wrote on Twitter "I hope Didier Deschamps had his Canal + codes" in response to a post regarding his performance against the champions.

He has since deleted the post but followed up by saying: "More seriously, obviously I am aware that the Blues [France] are at the very, very high level and that it requires a lot of things because there is already quality in attack! But what sure is that I'm determined to keep killing myself on the pitch to be part of it one day."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman is yet to make a senior appearance for his country, representing them at every level up until Under-21. With the World Cup on the horizon he will be hoping he can change his fortunes and force his way into Deschamps' plans. IN TWO PHOTOS: Saint-Maximin gave Man City and Kyle walker a torrid time in the 3-3 draw at St James' Park, registering two assists. Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SAINT-MAXIMIN? Newcastle and Saint-Maximin travel to Wolves on August 28 before hosting Liverpool where they'll be hoping to show once again how far they have come under Eddie Howe.