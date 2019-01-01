Derby County book spot in Championship play-offs for promotion to Premier League

have booked a place in the play-offs for promotion to the Premier League after finishing sixth in the Championship.

Three of the four play-off places had been decided heading into Sunday's final round of fixtures in the English second tier, with three teams in contention for the final place.

Derby occupied sixth place ahead of the gameweek 46 and needed a win over fourth-placed to take the coveted spot. However, lingered just a point behind them before meeting already relegated United, while sat two points behind Derby heading into their visit to Hull.

Derby and Middlesbrough stayed in the fight for the post-season competition for the entirety of the campaign, while Bristol clawed their way back into the picture following a big improvement in results since the turn of the year.

Although Middlesbrough quickly took a two-goal lead at Rotherham to give themselves a chance of going up, Derby eventually got off the mark against West Brom through Martyn Waghorn and, while the Baggies equalised through Stefan Johansen, goals from Mason Bennett and Harry Wilson secured victory.

Frank Lampard's side will join , West Brom and in the battle for promotion to the top-flight, with and already sure of going up by finishing in the top two.

The play-off campaign will begin with third-placed Leeds taking on Derby - renewing the 'Spygate' rivalry between Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa - while West Brom and Aston Villa will pair off before the winner of each tie meets at Wembley to contest the final.

The semi-final first legs will be played next Saturday, with the second legs played the following Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, the final will be played on Monday, May 27.

More to follow...