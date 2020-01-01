Derby can go ahead despite Can's positive Covid-19 test, say Dortmund

Emre Can has tested positive for coronavirus but Borussia Dortmund assured it will not stop them playing Schalke in the Revierderby.

The first Revierderby of the season can still go ahead despite midfielder Emre Can testing positive for coronavirus.

Dortmund announced on Friday that Can had returned a positive result prior to their meeting with arch-rivals at Signal Iduna Park in the on Saturday.

However, with the international isolating at home and the rest of the team and staff testing negative, BVB assured their meeting with Schalke can go ahead.

More teams

"Borussia Dortmund player Emre Can, 26, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday," a statement posted on Dortmund's website read.

"The Germany international, who was unable to travel with the team for the match in Rome due to suspension, is currently not experiencing any symptoms and is in quarantine at home.

"All the other test results for players and staff members came back negative on Friday.

"Following intensive discussions with the health authorities in Dortmund, the final training session prior to the Ruhr derby on Saturday was postponed at late notice from its original time of 17:00 CET to 18:30 CET. There is no reason for the game not to go ahead."

Dortmund are level on points with champions in second place after winning three of their first four Bundesliga games, one point behind first-place .

At the other end of the table, Schalke have taken just one point from their first four league matches are are second from bottom.

In the derby Dortmund will look to recover from a 3-1 defeat to on Tuesday in their opening Champions League match of the season.

Giovanni Reyna was a bright spot in the defeat after the American teenager came on as a half-time sub and provided an assist to Erling Haaland.

Speaking to CBS Sports after the game, Reyna said he was instructed to play between Lazio's midfield and defensive lines and give the team more of an attacking option than Jude Bellingham did.

Article continues below

"Just try to stay in between the lines a little bit," Reyna said of his instructions. "Jude came out and was a little more defensive and I had to go in and try to create with Erling and the guys in front. Just try to get between the lines and try to spark a comeback."

"It's Champions League, it's pretty self-explanatory," Reyna added. "Wherever you go and whoever you play, it's going to be a tough game.

"I think we started a little bit slow. We still had some chances that we could have scored to make it a little more difficult for them. We could have played a little bit better but now we have to refuel and get ready for the weekend."