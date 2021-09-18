Dennis makes Watford history with opening goal at Norwich City

The Super Eagles striker helped the Hornets improve on their slow start to the season with his second goal in the league

Emmanuel Dennis has become the second player to score Watford’s first home and away goals in a Premier League season after his opening goal against Norwich City on Saturday.

Before Dennis' goal at Carrow Road, Etienne Capoue was the only player to achieve the feat for Watford in the 2016-17 campaign.

The Nigeria international drew first blood for the visitors after powering his header past goalkeeper Tim Krul in the 17th minute.

It was Dennis' second goal of the season after he opened his Premier League goal account in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa on August 14.

Towards the end of the first half, Teemu Pukki canceled out the opener with his 35th-minute opener for Norwich.

After the restart, Senegal's Ismaila Sarr powered Watford to victory with his second-half double.

Sarr restored the Hornets' lead in the 63rd minute, courtesy of Joshua King's assist and he later sealed their second league win of the season.

The victory ended their three-game losing streak in the English top-flight and they moved to 10th on the table with six points after five matches.

Dennis was on parade for 73 minutes while his compatriot William Troost-Ekong and Sarr played the entire duration for the visitors.

Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo was later introduced in the 82nd minute for Tom Cleverly. Morocco duo Adam Masina and Imran Louza were unused substitutes.

Dennis has made a fine start to life in the Premier League following his permanent switch from Club Brugge in June and he was named the club's Player of the Month for August.

He will be hoping to continue his fine form when Watford host Newcastle United for their next Premier League game at Vicarage Road on September 25.