Bonaventure replaces Onyekuru for Nigeria’s clash against Ukraine

The 21-year-old attacker has been handed his maiden invitation to the national team ahead of Tuesday’s friendly match

coach Gernot Rohr has called up forward Dennis Bonaventure as a replacement for ’s Henry Onyekuru.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to take on in an international friendly fixture at the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

Onyekuru became the latest player to withdraw from next week's encounter after Wilfred Ndidi and Tyronne Ebuehi opted out in order to recover from their injuries, while Kenneth Omeruo continues to process his work permit in .

The 22-year-old, who joined Monaco from permanently this summer, cited his inability to secure a resident permit as the reason for withdrawal from the encounter.

“It is true that I won’t be available for the match against Ukraine next week due to resident permit,” Onyekuru told AOI Football.

“I only arrived here less than a month and I’m yet to get my resident card, so if I leave now I won’t be able to return and will then have to apply for another visa to fly back to .”

Bonaventure joins midfielder Joe Aribo, forward Josh Maja and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as the new invitees who will be aiming to make their Super Eagles debuts against Andriy Shevchenko’s men.