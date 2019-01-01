Dennis Bonaventure: Nigerian striker extends Club Brugge contract

The 21-year-old striker has extended his stay with the Blue and Black until 2022 after turning down several offers from Europe this summer

Dennis Bonaventure has signed a contract extension with Belgian First Division A side until 2022.

The forward joined the Jan Breydel Stadium outfit in 2017 from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk, and has been a consistent performer for the Blue and Black.

Bonaventure has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists in 78 games across all competitions since teaming up with the side.

Article continues below

More teams

After snubbing several offers from Europe, the 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Bruges-based club.

Last season, Brugge narrowly missed out on the league title after finishing second behind .

This term, the forward will hope to help his club attain the top prize, having already scored once in four league games.