Dennis Bonaventure at the double as Club Brugge end winless run
Dennis Bonaventure scored twice to help Club Brugge end a three-game winless run, securing a 5-1 victory over Royal Antwerp in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A tie.
The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the encounter before Siebe Schrijvers doubled the lead in the 40th minute.
Mats Rits notched the third goal of the game in the 54th minute before Bonaventure completed his brace 11 minutes later.
Jelle Van Damme got a consolatory goal for Laszlo Boloni’s men in the 85th minute and Hans Vanaken’s penalty sealed the commanding display.
Bonaventure who now has five goals this season featured for 73 minutes before making way for Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat.
With the win, Club Brugge are second in the league standings with 38 points from 20 games. They take on Lokeren in their next tie on December 27.