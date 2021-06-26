Denmark make European Championship history after thrashing Wales to reach quarter-finals

Kasper Hjulmand's side are through to the last eight and gaining momentum after two thumping back-to-back victories

Denmark made European Championship history after thrashing Wales 4-0 to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Two goals from Kasper Dolberg and late strikes from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite completed a convincing victory for Kasper Hjulmand's side in Amsterdam.

In doing so they became the first team to score four or more goals in successive games in European Championship history, with their 4-1 win over Russia still fresh in the memory.

Denmark gaining momentum

Denmark are currently riding a wave of emotion that stems from the horrendous scenes at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen a fortnight ago, when midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, the Inter midfielder is on the road to recovery, but the sight of their stricken team-mate fighting for his life on the pitch was a traumatic experience for the team to endure.

However, that experience seems to have brought the squad closer together as they play on in the tournament in honour of Eriksen.

The result was an outstanding performance in their final group game against Russia in Copenhagen on Monday, with goals from Maehle, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yussuf Poulsen and Andreas Christensen securing a 4-1 win that sealed a place in the last 16 - the first time a team has ever survived the group stage despite losing their first two matches.

They continued that momentum at the Johan Cruyff Arena, with Dolberg putting them ahead with a fine strike from the edge of the box midway through the first half - the third goal they have scored from outside the penalty area already this competition.

4 - Denmark are the first team to score 4+ goals in consecutive matches in European Championship history. Force. #EURO2020 #WALDEN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 26, 2021

Dolberg doubled Denmark's lead at the start of the second half when he took advantage of a poor clearance from Neco Williams to blast the ball past Danny Ward from close range.

The impressive Maehle made it three with a powerful left-footed strike from inside the area with two minutes left, before Braithwaite stroked home in stoppage-time to complete the victory and seal their place in the record books.

What's next?

Denmark progress through to the quarter-finals, where they will play the winner of Sunday's game between the Netherlands and Czech Republic in Baku.

