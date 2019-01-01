Denis Bouanga rescues Saint-Etienne against Brest in Ligue 1

The Gabon international found the back of the net to rescue a point for the Greens at Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Denis Bouanga was on target to help to a 1-1 draw with Brest in a game on Sunday.

The 24-year-old winger, who joined the Greens from last month, opened his goal account in his second game for Ghislain Printant’s men to help his side avoid defeat at Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

After Julien Faussurier put the visitors in front with his 45th-minute effort, Bouanga, who was handed his second start, equalised for Saint-Etienne with seven minutes left to play.

The Gabonese forward featured for the duration of the game along with another summer signing and international Ryad Boudebouz while Ivorian Jean Eudes Aholou was replaced in the 40th minute.

’s Wahbi Khazri made way for Arnaud Nordin in the 75th minute while Algerian striker Haris Belkebla was on parade from start to finish for Brest.

With the draw, the Greens are unbeaten in their opening two games of the season after claiming victory against last weekend.

Article continues below

Bouanga will look forward to another impressive performance when Saint-Etienne try for size on Wednesday, August 28.