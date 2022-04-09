Dembele, Gavi and the latest situation on Barcelona's contract talks

While Barcelona's 2021-22 campaign has entered its decisive phase, away from the pitch there is also plenty of urgency around Camp Nou.

The club is currently seeking to tie down the long-term future of two young stars, Gavi and Ronald Araujo, while there is plenty of doubt over the rejuvenated Ousmane Dembele as the forward's contract runs down.

Sergi Roberto is also out of contract at the end of the season, and negotiations continue - albeit at different stages - for all four players while Barca battle for glory in La Liga and the Europa League.

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele is keen to stay at Barca while the club is equally eager to renew his expiring deal.

Nevertheless, a considerable distance remains between the salary the star's agent has demanded and what the Catalans, who are still in less than rude health financially, can offer.

In January, Barca looked to offload Dembele to lighten their salary burden and free up transfer funds, but those efforts proved fruitless. The forward ended up staying and is now a key part of Xavi' plans.

The coach wants the France international in his squad next year, prompting Barca to restart talks, which will not include any prospect of a salary increase.

Ronald Araujo

Araujo, whose deal expires in 2023, is closest to renewing.

Barca's initial offer did not convince his agent, who held out for double, or triple the Uruguayan's current wages.

Several Premier League clubs also made big offers for his services but were met with a firm no from Araujo in favour of staying at Barca.

As the days have gone by the two parties have moved closer together and now a deal is imminent, as agent Edmundo Kabchi explained: "We are on good terms... Let's hope that in the next few hours or days we will have total agreement.

"There are no major differences, just a few details. The player's priority is to stay."

Gavi

The exciting young midfielder also wants to stay at Barca, the club which handed him the chance to make his debut and establish himself as a Liga player at just 17 years of age.

In August he will turn 18 and be able to sign his own contracts, a task previously afforded to his parents or legal guardians. The club in turn wants to seal an extension as soon as possible, though Araujo and Dembele are the most pressing cases.

There is plenty of time for Gavi, but Barca have been put on alert by the interest shown in the teenager by rival big European clubs.

While there is still distance between the club's first offer and the figures demanded by agent Ivan de la Pena, it is not an insurmountable obstacle. Gavi wants to succeed at Camp Nou and Xavi wants him in his team, so there is confidence a deal will be worked out.

Sergi Roberto

The long-time utility player's future is the least clear of the quartet.

Roberto is out of contract on June 30 and there have been no talks over a possible extension; only a single enquiry last summer with an offer that did not convince the player, and no follow-up on Barca's part.

"They only sent one proposal. We have tried to meet over and over again," agent Josep Maria Orobitg fired to Mundo Deportivo in a recent interview. If that impasse is not resolved, Roberto will leave his boyhood club this summer.

