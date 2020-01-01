Demba Ba becomes second oldest African Champions League goalscorer with Manchester United strike

The Senegalese star opened his goal account for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday to help the Turkish Super Lig grab their first win in the tournament

striker Demba Ba has become the second oldest African player to score a Uefa goal with his strike in their 2-1 win over .

The former and forward opened the scoring at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Tuesday evening in the 12th minute with his maiden strike of the season.

At the age of 35 years and 163 days, the international ranks behind 's Didier Drogba, who scored his last Champions League goal in November 2014 at the age of 36 years and 259 days.

35y 163d - Demba Ba is the second oldest African player to score a Champions League goal, behind only Didier Drogba, who was 36 years and 259 days old when he scored his final goal in November 2014. Unmarked. pic.twitter.com/mxyca6GMNZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

Edin Visca, who assisted Ba’s opener, found the back of the net in the 40th minute to give the hosts a two-goal lead but Anthony Martial immediately responded to reduce the deficit for Manchester United 137 seconds later.

1 - Edin Visca is the first player to both score and assist in a single Champions League game against Manchester United since Arjen Robben for in April 2014. Provider. pic.twitter.com/dEP1LMa85f — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

After the restart, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men could not find the equaliser as Istanbul Basaksehir held on to the first-half lead to secure their first win in the elite European competition this season.

Tuesday's outing was Ba's first start in the Champions League since August 2014, and he was on parade for 80 minutes before he was replaced by Fredrik Gulbrandsen.

’s Odion Ighalo, however, was an unused substitute for the Red Devils as he awaits the opportunity to make his debut in the tournament.

Despite the victory, Istanbul Basaksehir remain at the bottom of Group H with three points after three matches while Manchester United sit comfortably at the summit with six points after the same number of games.

After ending his eight-game goal drought in competitive football, Ba will aim to build on his maiden strike of the season when the Owls host Gencleribirligi for Sunday's Turkish Super Lig fixture.

Istanbul Basaksehir have won their last three league games and they are placed seventh in the top-flight standings with 10 points after seven outings.