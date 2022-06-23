Defiant Neymar refusing to leave PSG 'until he wins Champions League' - so will Ligue 1 champions finally break their duck?

The Brazil international continues to generate plenty of speculation in the summer of 2022, but he is being backed to stay put

Neymar remains determined to win the Champions League at Paris Saint-Germain and will not look to leave the Ligue 1 outfit until that target has been hit, claims the Brazilian star’s former agent Wagner Ribeiro.

GOAL has learned that big-spending French heavyweights, who made a South American forward the most expensive player on the planet when snapping him up from Barcelona for €222 million (£200m/$262m) back in 2017, are willing to listen to offers this summer for a global superstar.

They do, however, have Neymar tied to a contract through to 2025 and the enigmatic 30-year-old is being tipped to stay put until he has helped to deliver a historic continental crown to Parc des Princes.

Will Neymar leave PSG?

When that question was put to Wagner Ribeiro by GOAL, a man that is more involved in marketing nowadays than player representation said: “Neymar has a dream: to be champion of the Champions League with PSG.

“Despite all the rumours regarding a possible exit, he is very motivated and will not stop until he achieves it.”

Quizzed on whether he likes the project at PSG, Ribeiro added: “Of course. Every year that passes Nasser Al-Khelaifi (club president) improves the team in every way.

“They just finished the training centre, which will be one of the best. And now he wants to have the best French players at PSG.”

Which other Brazilian players have caught the eye?

While remaining close with Neymar, Ribeiro continues to keep an eye across all of the Brazilian players that are performing on an elite stage in Europe.

Vinicius Jr is among those to have enjoyed a standout 2021-22 campaign, as he helped Real Madrid to the Liga title before netting a match-winning goal in the Champions League final, and the 21-year-old’s development comes as no surprise to Ribeiro.

He added: “Vinicius did not surprise me. Simply, he has matured.

“He is happy at Real Madrid and plays without pressure, showing all the quality he has and making a lot of fantasies happen with the ball.”

Pressed on whether one of the hottest prospects in world football is making the right decision in signing a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu, Ribeiro added: “Of course. Renewing with Real Madrid is good for him because it is a club that has always trusted his football.

“Florentino Perez deserves a lot of credit because he trusted him from the first moment.”

