Defeat to JDT not as one-sided as it seemed, insists Aidil

Kedah were without Renan Alves and Rizal Ghazali who were suspended, while Fernando Rodriguez was benched, in their Malaysia Cup final match.

Although JDT emerged as the 2019 winners following their 3-0 drubbing of in the final match on Saturday, Red Eagles head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak disagreed with the notion that his charges offered little resistance in the encounter.

Kedah were without defenders Renan Alves and Rizal Ghazali who were suspended, while Fernando Rodriguez was benched in the match, and they were beaten by the Southern Tigers through goals from Leandro Velázquez (27'), Safawi Rasid (35') and Syafiq Ahmad (57').

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Aidil noted the difficulties faced by his side.

"It's not easy to play against a team with quality players such as JDT, while we ourselves were without three important players. The rainy weather and soggy pitch too has hampered our preparations.

"But that's not an excuse and most importantly, our journey since the league campaign all through to the and now the Malaysia Cup has been a good journey. I'm still happy for the players because they enjoyed the final. Although they lost, they've given their everything," explained the Singaporean.

But when asked by Goal, he denied that the match was a one-sided affair.

"I didn't see it as a one-sided game. It's just that of the three goals, the first came from a good combination play, the second from a free kick... while the third happened when we haven't settled down.

"When you look at it, it wasn't easy. We had to prepare three non-regular starters to fill in the back four. I don't blame the players as it's my responsibility as the coach," he responded.

