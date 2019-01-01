Deeney 'not that excited' by FA Cup semi-final clash with Wolves

Games have been coming thick and fast for the Hornets and their captain says their next match-up feels like 'just another game'

captain Troy Deeney is treating this weekend's semi-final like any other game and admits he is not excited about facing at Wembley.

Victories over Woking, , and have earned Watford a place in the last four, and another win on Sunday would see them into their first FA Cup final since 1984.

While that would excite most, Deeney insists this weekend's clash has no extra meaning for him, particularly given it is Watford's second semi-final in four seasons.

"I've played in an FA Cup semi-final before, so I wouldn't say it's the biggest game of my career," he told talkSPORT.

"I've got a weird feeling about this one; it doesn't excite me too much, it doesn't make me go, 'Ah!' It's just another game.

"We've had two games this week, I'm knackered. I'm literally just preparing like it's another game."

While the clash may not have got Deeney excited, Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is relishing the opportunity at Wembley.

"It's not every day that you get the chance to progress into a final and we've got a good opportunity now after beating some good teams to get here," he told the club's official website.

"Now we're looking at playing well and pushing forward to try and get into the final and hopefully go on to win it."

He added: "To reach a semi-final in any competition, regardless of when it was last done, is always a massive achievement for a club. I think it's going to be amazing.

Article continues below

"It's not every day you get medals in football, and that's one of the biggest ones out there, so I would love to go and get it."

Little separates the two sides heading into the clash, with the Premier League pair sitting just a point apart in the English top flight.

A return to league action after the cup clash sees Wolves get arguably the easier fixture as they travel to , while Watford host two days later.