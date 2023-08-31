'It's not enough!' Declan Rice warned what he must do to live up to £105m price tag at Arsenal by Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness believes Declan Rice will live up to his £105 million ($137m) price tag at Arsenal, but says the midfielder needs to score more goals.

Souness pips Rice to succeed

Compare move to his own to Liverpool

Advices midfielder to score more

WHAT HAPPENED? With his price tag, Rice has also attracted a lot of criticism including a few harsh words from the former Liverpool man, who claimed this month that the midfielder needs to 'do more' to try and help Arsenal. Souness has now contrasted Rice's experience as a high-priced midfielder to his own transfer to Liverpool in 1978, and he believes he will flourish in North London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said: 'It's not Declan's fault that someone has paid £105m for him. He has to live with that. I had that when I was a player I was a record transfer between two English clubs. I didn't ask for that fee but I dealt with it, and I'm sure Declan will too.

"I think he should get more goals. He averages two goals a season and two assists a season, that's not enough. He's joined a very good team, a great football club, I would expect, if I was managing him, for him to chip in with more goals and be more creative. It's not a criticism, if you've got anything about you, you don't turn up for work and be happy with your lot. You're looking to improve every day. And that's what the great players do, they want to learn something new every single day."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice scored 15 times in 245 games for West Ham, although his final season at the London Stadium was his most productive, with five goals in all competitions.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal will play Aston Villa in their final game before the international break on Sunday. Rice will then join the England team for September fixtures against Scotland and Ukraine.