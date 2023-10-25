Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal fans after Gunners battle hard to earn Champions League win away at Sevilla

Arsenal star Declan Rice hailed Arsenal's travelling fans as 'amazing' after their 2-1 Champions League win over Sevilla.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal went top of their Champions League group after a 2-1 win at Sevilla on Tuesday night. Goals either side of half time from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus got the job done, despite Nemanja Gudelj's strike for the hosts. Mikel Arteta's men withstood a barrage of pressure and chances to come away with the three points and Rice, who set up Jesus' goal, was delighted with the victory.

The England international posted in an Instagram story: "Great win and character shown last night!", followed by a love heart and a muscles emoji. The midfielder also wrote: "Travelling support amazing as always. Thank you Gunners."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the first time the north London side are in the Champions League since 2017. With three games of Group B remaining, Arteta's men, who lost to Lens in their previous match, are in pole position to reach the knockout stages of the competition with six points from a possible nine. And they are managing to juggle that with a Premier League title push, plus they are still in the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal host lowly Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates.