Declan Rice reveals the 'massive factor' that convinced him to join Arsenal in £105m deal from West Ham

Declan Rice was full of praise for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and revealed that the Spaniard was a 'massive factor' behind him joining the Gunners.

Rice reveals massive factor behind joining Arsenal

Becomes Gunners' most expensive signing

Admires coach Mikel Arteta

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal finally completed the signing of Rice as they announced the player's arrival on Saturday. Right after completing his move, Rice revealed that he is a great admirer of Arteta and that the Spaniard's presence in the Arsenal dressing room is one of the main reasons why he decided to join the North London club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Arsenal's website, Rice said: "I’m so excited - he (Mikel Arteta) speaks for himself. You see how he works - you got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary, how he works with his players and not only as a coach, but psychologically how good he is with players, how he improves players. He’s a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here.

"I know he’s going to get the best out of me. I know I’ve got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like he’s the manager to take me to those next levels. I’m really excited to be working with him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners paid a whopping £105 million ($137m) for the midfielder, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. He also became the most expensive British transfer of all time breaking Jack Grealish's record of £100m.

WHAT NEXT? The former West Ham man became the third signing of Arsenal this summer after Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.