'The one I wanted to take care of the next part of my career' - Declan Rice explains decision to snub Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea to join Arsenal in £105 summer transfer

Declan Rice has explained that he chose to join Arsenal to work with manager Mikel Arteta, as he entrusts him with "looking after" his career.

Rice joined Gunners this summer

Arsenal paid club-record £105m

Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City also interested

WHAT HAPPENED? Rice has explained that his move to Arsenal came about because he has complete faith in Arteta, with the Gunners having finished as Premier League runners-up last season. There was rival interest from United, Chelsea, and City, but it seems the lure of working with the Spaniard was too much for the England star to resist.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Joe Cole on Channel Four before the Three Lions played Ukraine, Rice was asked why he chose to move to the Emirates and replied: “I have to say the manager, Mikel."

“From the moment that I met him I knew he was the one that I wanted to take care of the next part of my career and I just had that gut feeling that Arsenal would bet he club even though there was other interest.

Article continues below

“No (there has not been a big jump up in quality at Arsenal), towards the end of my time at West Ham the players we had were unbelievable. But I would say the difference is the way now I’m having to play is much more advanced (up the pitch).”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rice has started every Gunners game thus far this season, even scoring in the manic 3-1 win over Manchester United prior to the international break.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rice is likely to play for England against Scotland on Tuesday when the two sides go head-to-head in an International Friendly as they celebrate the 150th anniversary of football's oldest international fixture on record.