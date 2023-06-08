Declan Rice to leave West Ham! Arsenal & Man Utd target given official permission to quit Hammers in summer transfer window after 'promise' from chairman David Sullivan

Arsenal and Manchester United target Declan Rice has been granted permission to leave the Hammers as 'promise' is revealed by chairman David Sullivan.

Rice to leave West Ham

Club chairman confirms exit

Arsenal & Man Utd are in the running

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international hinted that he could extend his stay at the London Stadium after he guided the Hammers to the Europa Conference League trophy against Fiorentina in Prague. However, club chairman Sullivan has confirmed that he will be on his way out as he has already "set his heart on going".

WHAT THEY SAID: Sullivan told talkSPORT: "We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.

"In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. You can't keep a player who doesn't want to be there."

BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are the frontrunners to land Rice in the summer and have been reportedly preparing a £90m ($112m) deal which they hope will be enough to beat Manchester United to the player. Moreover, the midfielder is also pursued by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel happens to be an admirer of the West Ham captain. However, Rice is not keen to leave the English shores and as he is already settled in London, which further gives Arsenal an edge over United.

WHAT NEXT: West Ham value their skipper at over £100m ($125m) and demand that the fixed fee be paid to them within the next 12 months. However, they might be willing to settle with Arsenal's £90m ($112m) offer if the Gunners agree to their payment time frame.