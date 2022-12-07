Declan Rice absent from England training due to illness ahead of World Cup quarter-final clash with France

Midfielder Declan Rice missed England's training session on Wednesday, as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face France in Saturday's quarter-final.

Rice missed training due to illness

Joins Wilson on sidelines

No update on Sterling's situation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic have reported that Rice's absence from the latest World Cup session was due to illness, meaning he joins Callum Wilson on the sidelines, with the Newcastle man still recovering from a minor strain that kept him out of Monday's session. Raheem Sterling, who was forced to fly back to England after an armed break-in at his family home, is still away from the squad, with no news on his potential return.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham midfielder Rice has started each of England's four World Cup games in Qatar, and has only missed around half an hour of football after being rested late on against Wales on matchday three.

Rice's partnership with Bellingham, combined with the unexpected contributions of veteran Jordan Henderson, has been pivotal in England's prolific tournament form, meaning any lengthy absence would be a sore miss for Gareth Southgate's side.

DID YOU KNOW? England have scored 12 goals in four matches at this year’s World Cup - the Three Lions’ joint-most at a single major tournament (World Cup and Euros), level with their 12 goals at the 2018 World Cup.