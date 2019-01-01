Asian football mourns passing of legendary figure

Sultan Ahmad Shah heaved his last breath on May 22 2019 and will leave behind a great legacy for his contributions towards Asian football.

The Asian football fraternity today mourns the loss of one it's most influential figure in Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah ibni Al Marhum Sultan Abu Bakar Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mu'adzam Shah passed away at the National Heart Instutite around 9am today.

Sultan Ahmad Shah had one time or another held major positions in the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Asean Football Federation (AFF) as well as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), serving as the president in each of those governing bodies.

The late Sultan Ahmad Shah is the longest serving FAM president having done so from 1984 to 2014, when he gave up the post for his son Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah to take over unopposed. He oversaw the evolution in Malaysia football from its amateur days to the professional era of present.

He was also instrumental in the development of AFC in the eyes of the footballing world which includes the continent being given more slots at the FIFA World Cup. He may be gone but will never be forgotten and his legacies across the continent will live on.

