Dean Henderson swaps Man Utd for Crystal Palace in £20m deal as goalkeeper targets first-team football

Crystal Palace announced the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on Thursday.

  • Henderson leaves Man Utd
  • Joins Crystal Palace
  • Fee reported to be £20 million

WHAT HAPPENED? The Eagles signed the England international to a five-year contract. Although the transfer fee has not been announced, reports have indicated that Palace will pay United £20 million ($25 million) in addition to add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After six loan moves in the previous eight seasons, the 26-year-old England international will finally find a home at Selhurst Park in London under experienced boss Roy Hodgson. Henderson ends a 12-year affiliation with Manchester United and begins a new chapter in the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Henderson said: “I’m absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can’t wait to get started. This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed. There’s something being built here, and I really want to be a part of it."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Dean HendersonGetty ImagesRoy Hodgson Crystal PalaceGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Henderson could be in line for his Palace debut in their home clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

