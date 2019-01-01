'De Rossi won't sleep at night' - Ranieri 'doesn't know' why Roma legend is being let go

After 19 years, the veteran midfielder is leaving at the end of the season and the outgoing coach is unsure of the motives behind the decision

coach Claudio Ranieri has claimed that president James Pallotta and Franco Baldini could have handled Daniele de Rossi's departure from the club this summer 'differently'.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Roma’s final away game of the season at , Ranieri, who is also leaving at the end of the campaign, believes De Rossi will be a big loss.

The veteran midfielder has announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, but Ranieri has confirmed that it wasn’t De Rossi’s decision.

Ranieri said: “I don’t seem to have used certain words attributed to me. To the fans that asked me who made the decisions about De Rossi, I said: ‘Those in London and America'.

“That’s where the president lives and who’s closest to him [Baldini]. That was it. I don’t know anything about Pallotta’s future plans, I haven’t talked to them about it.

“I end my relationship with Roma after two matches. I believe that at every football club, there are spare parts.

“We’ve also seen some teams lose great points of reference in . But since De Rossi was our captain, a person in our history, perhaps his departure had to be handled differently so he could think it through better.

“That opportunity wasn’t given to him, but that’s football. The club want to change, they want other players: and like how players choose different clubs, the clubs change too.

“Given how maybe the Roma fans support the team so passionately, maybe more careful consideration was needed.

“I’m a coach. If I’d been asked what I wanted with regards to De Rossi, in case we were keeping him, I would’ve said that I wanted him because I know what kind of man and player he is.

“We always talk about leaders: there are many of them. There’s the one for the fans, social media, club, journalists.

“Then there are those for the coach: he’s a coach on the pitch, he reasons without an ego and for good of the team. These are the leaders we want as coaches.

“Baldini doesn’t affect my daily work at all. I don’t know what kind of relationship he has with the president. Here, in my work, he doesn’t affect me. Generally speaking, I don’t know what he does."

Ranieri insists that the 35-year-old remains as committed to Roma as ever, saying: "I saw he is determined as always, obviously inside he will be shaken and will not sleep at night.

“It is normal for those who gave everything and played well in conditions even when not 100% for the love that they have for this shirt."

De Rossi joined Roma in 2000 from hometown club Ostia Mare, and has gone on to make 615 appearances, scoring 63 goals.

The Italian won back-to-back Coppa Italias in 2007 and 2008 with Roma, along with the Supercoppa in 2007, while also picking up the Italian Footballer of the Year award in 2009.

He also captained the club to their first ever semi-final after scoring in the quarter-final second-leg victory over last year.

His 19-year long stay in Rome will end later this month, with his final match for the club set to be the home fixture with on the last day of the season.

The World Cup winner is reportedly not retiring, but instead will look to continue his playing career outside of Italy.

Roma sit sixth in Serie A, three points off a top-four spot - and Champions League qualification - with two games remaining.