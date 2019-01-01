Transfers
'De Ligt will not come to PSG' - Leonardo confirms Ligue 1 champions out on Ajax star

The French giants had been linked to the Netherlands star but their sporting director has admitted a deal is too expensive to pursue

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club will not pursue a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, believing it is too expensive despite the Ajax star being a "great player." 

In an interview with Le Parisien, Leonardo confirmed the defender was an option for the Ligue 1 champions but they have decided against it due to the finances required for the move.

"De Ligt will not come to PSG," Leonardo told Le Parisien. "There was a possibility. He is a great player but it was not a good time to make a big investment. 

"We must calm down a little. We don't have an envelope of €200 million to spend."

