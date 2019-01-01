De Ligt out of Ajax tour squad as Juventus move edges closer

Matthijs de Ligt has been left out of 's squad for their pre-season tour of as a move to appears to have moved a step closer.

As reported by Goal, De Ligt has an agreement to join the club although Juve had been €10 million short of Ajax's asking price for their captain.

But it would appear that the transfer is now close to completion, with the Eredivisie side having confirmed De Ligt is not part of their 28-man squad travelling to Bamberg in Austria for their pre-season training camp.

A short note from the club on De Ligt's absence read: "Awaiting a possible transfer, Matthijs de Ligt does not travel with the group."

More to follow...